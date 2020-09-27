Students react to Saginaw Valley State University outbreak, athletics suspension

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WJRT) (09/26/2020)-Saginaw Valley State University confirmed nearly 2-dozen confirmed cases of coronavirus Friday, all tied to an off-campus party.

A group of student athletes numbered among those who attended. The university didn’t provide the number of student athletes who attended that party and were subsequently quarantined. That, sparking the decision to suspend part of its athletics program.

Access to the Ryder Center was blocked off Saturday, the parking lot virtually empty. It comes as the university undertakes a deep cleaning of the building as a precaution. SVSU, treating the incident as a reminder of just how important following protocol truly is.

“It’s just kind of like an unsaid rule.”

It’s the beginning of a turbulent sophomore year for Anna Peruski, who takes every precaution.

“Just kind of think about how that would affect them,” suggested Peruski. “If their friends were to do that, what the potential consequences were.”

While she feels Saginaw Valley has done everything in its power to prioritize student safety, personal responsibility and risky behavior have real-world consequences.

“I think that’s really reflected in our numbers,” said Peruski. “Despite this recent outbreak, I really feel like they are doing everything to ensure our safety.”

Friday, the University announced 20 students had been diagnosed with coronavirus after attending an off-campus party in Bay City, which an unknown number of student athletes also attended, according to a release from Saginaw Valley.

The university said it directed all involved to immediately quarantine and get tested, that as it moved to suspend all team activities indefinitely.

Crews were expected to begin deep cleaning the Ryder Center over the weekend in an effort to cut the risk of new transmissions. The university said it wasn’t aware of any known exposures in the fitness center nearby.

“They’re trying to keep it fun and keep it safe at the same time,” explained Brandon Gunn.

Life on campus is brand new to Gunn, at the end of the first month of his freshman year.

“I feel as safe as we can be,” related Gunn. “But… we’re college kids… the select few of us who do care, it’s kind of hard when you’re battling people who do care and people who don’t.”

Peruski said she was comforted by the fact that the university notified students immediately.

According to the reporting dashboard on Saginaw Valley’s website 60 cases have been confirmed to date. The university said Friday contact tracers were actively monitoring the students involved in this most recent outbreak.

