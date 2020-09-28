27 more coronavirus outbreaks reported at Michigan schools, colleges

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan health officials are reporting 27 more coronavirus outbreaks at schools and colleges in the state, including two in Mid-Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is tracking outbreaks at Atherton Elementary School in Burton involving three staff members and at Swartz Creek High School involving two staff members.

Meanwhile, outbreaks at the following Mid-Michigan schools continued on Monday:

Luce Road Elementary School in Alma -- 31 confirmed cases involving staff and students, which is an increase of eight from last week.

Arrowood Elementary School in Saginaw -- five confirmed cases involving staff and students, which is no change from last week.

Grand Blanc High School -- two confirmed cases involving staff members only, which is no change from last week.

Wolverine Human Services in Tuscola County -- two confirmed cases involving staff members only, which is no change from last week.

Alma College -- 12 confirmed cases involving students only, which is no change from last week.

Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant -- 320 confirmed cases involving students only, which is an increase of 38 from last week.

Northwood University in Midland -- 71 confirmed cases involving students and staff, which is an increase of 16 from last week.

Saginaw Valley State University -- separate outbreaks of five staff members and seven students, which are no change from last week.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases outbreak information on Mondays. An outbreak is defined as two or more cases linked to a single place, so schools with only one case are not listed.

Only COVID-19 infections that occurred on school grounds are counted in the weekly totals. Students and staff who were exposed away from school and did not transmit the illness on school property are not counted as school-related outbreaks.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.