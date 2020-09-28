55-year-old handyman convicted of brutally killing Burton woman

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - A 55-year-old handyman has been convicted of brutally killing a woman in Burton three years ago while he was in her neighborhood looking for odd jobs.

A Genesee County jury found David Serges guilty of first-degree murder Friday for the November 2017 death of 70-year-old Gail Anderson in her home near the intersection of Clayward and Weston drives on Burton’s north side. He faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole.

Investigators say Anderson’s neighbors knew Serges well for doing odd jobs to make a little money in the neighborhood. Some neighbors were concerned about him, but others believed he was harmless and helpful.

Several of Anderson’s neighbors said Serges came around the neighborhood asking to see if he could do lawn work for a few bucks. He often used Anderson as a reference for the quality of his work.

A 96-year-old neighbor found Anderson dead on Nov. 27, 2017, inside her home. Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said she suffered 11 blunt force injuries to her head and face.

Leyton believes Serges' attack started outside in Anderson’s yard, when she was struck in the head by a hammer. Serges used his fists and a can of bug spray to continue the assault as Anderson apparently tried to get up several times.

“This was a gruesome crime scene that the victim’s neighbor came upon,” Leyton said. “I cannot imagine the horror the victim suffered in her last moments and I am grateful the jury reached the verdict it did.”

Serges is scheduled to receive his life sentence in court on Oct. 26.

