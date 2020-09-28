Advertisement

55-year-old handyman convicted of brutally killing Burton woman

David Serges
David Serges (WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - A 55-year-old handyman has been convicted of brutally killing a woman in Burton three years ago while he was in her neighborhood looking for odd jobs.

A Genesee County jury found David Serges guilty of first-degree murder Friday for the November 2017 death of 70-year-old Gail Anderson in her home near the intersection of Clayward and Weston drives on Burton’s north side. He faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole.

Investigators say Anderson’s neighbors knew Serges well for doing odd jobs to make a little money in the neighborhood. Some neighbors were concerned about him, but others believed he was harmless and helpful.

Several of Anderson’s neighbors said Serges came around the neighborhood asking to see if he could do lawn work for a few bucks. He often used Anderson as a reference for the quality of his work.

A 96-year-old neighbor found Anderson dead on Nov. 27, 2017, inside her home. Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said she suffered 11 blunt force injuries to her head and face.

Leyton believes Serges' attack started outside in Anderson’s yard, when she was struck in the head by a hammer. Serges used his fists and a can of bug spray to continue the assault as Anderson apparently tried to get up several times.

“This was a gruesome crime scene that the victim’s neighbor came upon,” Leyton said. “I cannot imagine the horror the victim suffered in her last moments and I am grateful the jury reached the verdict it did.”

Serges is scheduled to receive his life sentence in court on Oct. 26.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back To School

Almont High School goes online for 2 weeks due to student’s COVID-19 diagnosis

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
They closed the high school due to the high number of students and staff potentially exposed to the student, according to a letter from Almont Superintendent William Kalmar.

News

Volunteers build ramps for Saginaw County residents

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Several people in Saginaw County once limited to their homes are getting their independence back.

News

Volunteers build ramps for Saginaw County residents

Updated: 59 minutes ago

Crime

Man killed in dispute over line at Michigan haunted house

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Investigators were looking for a suspect Monday after the early Sunday shooting at Erebus in Pontiac.

Latest News

News

Bowling alleys allowed to reopen with limited capacity

Updated: 11 hours ago

Home

Flint bowling alley preparing to welcome guests after shelling-out thousands as building sat empty

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Charlie Tinker
Along with movie theaters and scores of other long-shuttered businesses, bowling alleys got the go-ahead from Governor Gretchen Whitmer Friday to fully reopen, but with limited capacity.

Homepage

Students react to Saginaw Valley State University outbreak, athletics program suspension

Updated: 22 hours ago

Local

Brighton man died after being hit by car while riding a bike in Huron County

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 11:25 AM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Huron County Sheriff’s Office announced that a Brighton man was killed after being hit by a car while riding a bike in Chandler Township on Saturday.

News

Police break up crowd of nearly 250 people in Bay City after gunshots, fights reported

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 9:20 AM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Bay City Department of Public Safety said several law enforcement agencies were called out Saturday night to Midland Street in Bay City because of fights and gunfire among a crowd of almost 250 people.

State

Michigan politicians react to President Trump’s Supreme Court pick

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 2:33 AM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Following President Donald Trump’s decision to nominate Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court, a number of Michigan politicians weighed in on his decision including both of Michigan’s senators.