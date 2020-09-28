Almont High School goes online for 2 weeks due to student’s COVID-19 diagnosis

LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Almont High School will be closed to in-person classes for two weeks until Oct. 12 after a student was diagnosed with COVID-19 over the weekend.

Administrators say they learned of the positive test on Sunday and announced the closure, but classes will continue online during the next two weeks. Orchard Primary School and Almont Middle remain open to in-person classes and siblings are high school students are invited to continue attending classes.

Almont school administrators are working with the Lapeer County Health Department on the response. They closed the high school due to the high number of students and staff potentially exposed to the student, according to a letter from Almont Superintendent William Kalmar.

No other students and staff from Almont High School tested positive for COVID-19 as of Monday.

School officials and the health department are working on contact tracing to identify anyone closely exposed to the student. Several students and staff who were closely exposed will receive notification that they should quarantine for 14 days.

Kalmar said administrators will reach out to families soon with information about online learning plans for the next two weeks.

