CDC recommends scaled back virtual Thanksgiving dinners this fall

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJRT) - With Thanksgiving right around the corner, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is sharing its guidelines for gatherings.

While many people typically travel to celebrate with family and friends, the CDC says this increases the chance of getting or spreading COVID-19. Other high-risk activities include Black Friday shopping in large crowds and attending crowded parades or sporting events.

The CDC recommends having a small Thanksgiving dinner with members of one household and participating in a larger, virtual celebration with other family and friends.

If members of more than one household are present, the CDC advises opening windows and doors to increase ventilation and keeping personal protective equipment handy, such as face masks and hand sanitizer. Social distancing also is important between people who don’t live in the same household.

Health officials recommend canceling or skipping holiday gatherings if anyone has coronavirus symptoms, was exposed to the illness or is awaiting COVID-19 test results.

