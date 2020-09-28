Advertisement

CDC recommends scaled back virtual Thanksgiving dinners this fall

(WCAX)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJRT) - With Thanksgiving right around the corner, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is sharing its guidelines for gatherings.

While many people typically travel to celebrate with family and friends, the CDC says this increases the chance of getting or spreading COVID-19. Other high-risk activities include Black Friday shopping in large crowds and attending crowded parades or sporting events.

RELATED: CDC’s Halloween guidance discourages activities like trick-or-treating due to COVID-19

The CDC recommends having a small Thanksgiving dinner with members of one household and participating in a larger, virtual celebration with other family and friends.

If members of more than one household are present, the CDC advises opening windows and doors to increase ventilation and keeping personal protective equipment handy, such as face masks and hand sanitizer. Social distancing also is important between people who don’t live in the same household.

Health officials recommend canceling or skipping holiday gatherings if anyone has coronavirus symptoms, was exposed to the illness or is awaiting COVID-19 test results.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Home

Frankenmuth List Elementary temporarily shut down due to concerns over COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
Parents were notified that part of the school week at Frankenmuth List Elementary would be held remotely.It comes after multiple staff members were possibly exposed to the virus.

National Politics

US to ship millions of tests in push to reopen K-12 schools

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump plans to announce Monday that the federal government will begin distributing millions of rapid coronavirus tests to states this week and urging governors to use them to reopen schools for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

Coronavirus

You can relieve work-from-home stress with things around the house

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
Health and wellness expert Stephanie Mansour says common household items can be used to help ease the stress.

National Politics

Federal judge orders stop to Postal Service cuts, echoing others

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A federal judge in Philadelphia joined others Monday in ordering the U.S. Postal Service to halt recent cuts that critics say are causing mail delays and threatening the integrity of the presidential election.

Latest News

Coronavirus

How to help work-from-home body woes

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Sometimes working from home can be a pain on your body, but there are simple ways to take the pressure off a stiff back.

Coronavirus

27 more coronavirus outbreaks reported at Michigan schools, colleges

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Michigan health officials are reporting 27 more coronavirus outbreaks at schools and colleges in the state, including two in Mid-Michigan.

Coronavirus

Weekend stops string of 3 days with 900+ new coronavirus cases in Michigan

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 982 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, 924 on Friday and 901 on Saturday.

Coronavirus

Whitmer notes progress in limiting coronavirus impact on minorities

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration is pointing to progress in limiting the impact of coronavirus on minority communities in Michigan.

Back To School

Almont High School goes online for 2 weeks due to student’s COVID-19 diagnosis

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
They closed the high school due to the high number of students and staff potentially exposed to the student, according to a letter from Almont Superintendent William Kalmar.

Coronavirus

Hotel workers struggle amid COVID-19

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
Hotel employees are getting hit hard as coronavirus-related layoffs and furloughs continue.