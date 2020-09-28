Advertisement

Cool and rainy today

By Christina Burkhart
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 8:35 AM EDT
A low pressure system plus second cold front moving through today will keep on and off rain showers in the forecast through the day. It’ll be cooler today with afternoon temps mainly in the mid 50s! Winds will gradually shift from the N to the W at 5-10mph.

Showers become much more scattered into the late-night, then come to an end early tomorrow morning. Lows will be in the mid and upper 40s tonight with WSW winds at 10mph.

Tomorrow we’ll see a bit of sun through the clouds and have another chance at spotty showers in the afternoon and evening. Highs Tuesday will only be around 60 degrees or so with a SW wind at 10-15mph.

More showers are expected into Wednesday, and there’s a chance for rain on Thursday and Friday as well.

