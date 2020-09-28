Flint bowling alley preparing to welcome guests after shelling-out thousands as building sat empty

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) (09/27/2020)-Along with movie theaters and scores of other long-shuttered businesses, bowling alleys got the go-ahead from Governor Gretchen Whitmer Friday to fully reopen, but with limited capacity. Nonetheless, a strike for owners in an industry with tight margins.

“We’re excited to be able to have all of our business back.”

James Teuber feels a weight has lifted off his shoulders. The general manager of Richfield Bowl on Flint’s Northeast side is preparing to welcome some familiar faces back into the fold.

“Lots of people that absolutely could not wait,” said Teuber, describing the calls he’s received in recent weeks.

The change follows Friday’s Executive Order 2020-183, which cleared the way for Michigan’s bowling alleys, movie theaters and others to reopen at 20 percent capacity or 20 guests per one thousand square feet.

Teuber is no doubt focused on making up for lost ground, after months of down time guttered his cash reserves.

“Our utility bill averaged $2700 a month while we were closed,” said Teuber. “It’s been a little tough.”

League bowling – which the state allowed to resume weeks earlier – gave his team a crash course on the ins and outs of COVID safety.

Plexiglas shields now surround the Flint bowling alley’s concessions area, while new touch free doors minimize contact.

Bowlers will also find a cleaning station front and center and hand sanitizer posted in several key spots. Non-league bowlers will be required to share their information for potential contact tracing and aren’t allowed to remove their masks.

“We’re asking our league bowlers to skip a pair of lanes in between teams,” related Teuber. It’s worth noting, the same rule applies to open bowlers. “Only one team at a time will ever be bowling.”

His favorite pastime, said Teuber, is also one of the least risky when it comes to close contact and they’re more than equipped to do it safely.

“Open play customers will be able to socially distance better than the 22 guys on the football field,” explained Teuber. “I’m pretty confident we can do this safely.”

