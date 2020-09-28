Hiker rescued from top of Hogback Mountain after falling, hitting head

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A hiker was rescued from the top of Hogback Mountain in Marquette County Saturday.

According to the Marquette Township Fire Department, rescue crews were dispatched to the top of the mountain around 3:25 p.m. Sept. 26, for the report that at 40-year-old woman had fallen, hit her head and was unable to walk.

Rescue personnel located the woman, about 20 feet from the top of the mountain, about an hour and a half after being dispatched.

After medical assessment, bandaging and packaging were completed, the fire department team of 16 transported her in the stokes basket down the mountain.

One hour and 50 minutes later, the injured woman was taken by ambulance to UP Health System Marquette.

The condition of the woman is unknown. No other details have been released.

In the release from the fire department, the fire chief wanted to remind the public about hiking safety.

“[Hogback] Mountain is a difficult climb,” said Marquette Township Fire Chief Dan Shanahan. “We are recommending only experienced hikers attempt to reach the top, wear the proper shoes, dress accordingly, bring water and possibly a first aid kit.”

Two experienced mountain bikers were also credited for helping with the rescue.

“We could not have accomplished this as quickly and efficiently as we did without the help of Chip and Nick Davis who are experienced mountain bike riders who are very familiar with the mountain,” Chief Shanahan said.

The Marquette Township Fire Department was assisted by the Chocolay Township Fire Department, Rescue 141, and Marquette County Central Dispatch.

TV6 & FOX UP will provide any updates as they are made available.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.