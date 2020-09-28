Jill Biden taking part in two northern Michigan events Tuesday

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - The wife of Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden will be in northern Michigan for a pair of events on Tuesday.

Jill Biden is planning to tour a farm in Antrim County’s Central Lake at 1 p.m. to hear about how climate change has affected farmers.

Afterward, she will travel west to Traverse City for a voter mobilization event at 2 p.m. with Chasten Buttigieg, who is the husband of former Democrat presidential candidate and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg. They will highlight the ways Michigan voters can cast a ballot for the Nov. 3 general election early.

The options include voting by mail, leaving completed ballots in their local clerk’s drop box and in-person early voting.

Both events are closed to the public.

