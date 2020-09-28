Advertisement

Jill Biden taking part in two northern Michigan events Tuesday

Joe Biden’s wife plans to tour a farm and highlight early voting options in Michigan
Jill Biden visits Orono and Blue Hill
Jill Biden visits Orono and Blue Hill
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - The wife of Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden will be in northern Michigan for a pair of events on Tuesday.

Jill Biden is planning to tour a farm in Antrim County’s Central Lake at 1 p.m. to hear about how climate change has affected farmers.

Afterward, she will travel west to Traverse City for a voter mobilization event at 2 p.m. with Chasten Buttigieg, who is the husband of former Democrat presidential candidate and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg. They will highlight the ways Michigan voters can cast a ballot for the Nov. 3 general election early.

The options include voting by mail, leaving completed ballots in their local clerk’s drop box and in-person early voting.

Both events are closed to the public.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

President Trump gives an update on the nation’s coronavirus testing strategy

Updated: 5 minutes ago
President Trump gives an update on the nation’s coronavirus testing strategy.

National Politics

US to ship millions of tests in push to reopen K-12 schools

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump plans to announce Monday that the federal government will begin distributing millions of rapid coronavirus tests to states this week and urging governors to use them to reopen schools for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

State

Michigan attorney general investigating group seeking to strip Whitmer’s authority

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
She received complaints from residents saying they were told the petitions support LGBTQ rights, medical marijuana initiatives and small businesses.

National Politics

Dems to Facebook: Get serious about misinformation, hate

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By DAVID KLEPPER
U.S. Representatives Pramila Jayapal and David Cicilline accused Facebook of failing to enforce its own rules when it comes to false claims about the election, and not doing enough to stop right-wing militias and white supremacist groups from using the platform to organize potentially violent events.

Latest News

National Politics

Federal judge orders stop to Postal Service cuts, echoing others

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A federal judge in Philadelphia joined others Monday in ordering the U.S. Postal Service to halt recent cuts that critics say are causing mail delays and threatening the integrity of the presidential election.

National Politics

Lawmakers weigh in on President Trump’s nomination for Supreme Court

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gray DC Newsroom
Lawmakers discuss President Trump’s nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

National Politics

Lawmakers preview first presidential debate

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gray DC Newsroom
President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will face off for the first debate in Cleveland, Ohio on Tuesday night.

National Politics

Biden urges pause on Trump court pick until after election

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE, WILL WEISSERT and LISA MASCARO
Biden appealed directly to his former colleagues in the Senate to “take a step back from the brink.”

National Politics

Biden urges senators to 'take a step back from the brink'

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
The Democratic candidate urged senators to consider what's at stake in regard to the Supreme Court vacancy.

National

Trump faces bombshell tax report that claims he avoided paying taxes for years

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
A lawyer of the Trump Organization told the New York Times of its report that "most, if not all, of the facts appear to be inaccurate."