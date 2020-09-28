Advertisement

Lawmakers weigh in on President Trump’s nomination for Supreme Court

Judge Amy Coney Barrett smiles as President Donald Trump announces her as his nominee to the Supreme Court, in the Rose Garden at the White House, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By Kristin Kasper
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Donald Trump  has nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the Senate will vote “in the weeks ahead” on Barrett’s confirmation.

The federal appellate judge and Notre Dame law professor is a former clerk to the late Justice Antonin Scalia. President Trump made the announcement during a ceremony at the White House Rose Garden Saturday. If confirmed by the Senate, she would fill the seat vacated by Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

She would be the sixth justice on the nine-member court to be appointed by a Republican president, and the third of President Trump’s first term in office.

Former Vice President Joe Biden urged the Republican-led Senate to hold off on voting on the nomination until after the Nov. 3 election to “let the people decide.”

Barrett is expected to make her first appearance Tuesday on Capitol Hill, where she will meet with McConnell; Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, the chair of the Judiciary Committee; and others. Hearings are set to begin Oct. 12.

Our Washington D.C. Bureau is catching up with senators and representatives from across the country. You can find their full interviews in the videos below.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

