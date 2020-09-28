Lear Corp. hiring dozens of workers for Flint seating plant

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Lear Corp. has an urgent need for dozens more workers at its automotive seating manufacturing plant in Flint.

The company is looking to add 30 to 50 new employees right away to keep up with increased production needs. The plant at 902 E. Hamilton Ave. makes seats for heavy duty trucks built at the General Motors Flint Assembly plant and other automakers.

The seat assembly jobs at Lear start at $13.65 per hour with pay raises in six months or less. Benefits are available after 90 days on the job.

Applicants need a high school diploma or equivalent and should be available to work weekends and overtime. A hair drug screen is required before getting hired.

To apply, send a resume to flintjobs@lear.com.

