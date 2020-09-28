Advertisement

Man dead, woman seriously injured from afternoon shooting in Flint

(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A man is dead and a woman is hospitalized in serious condition Friday evening after a shooting on Barrie Avenue near Fenton Road in Flint.

The Flint Police Department responded to the call around 2:30 p.m. and found the man dead on the scene. An ambulance rushed the woman to an area hospital, where she remained in serious condition Monday evening.

Flint Police Chief Terence Green said investigators are working to find out who fired the shots. No suspect information was available Monday evening.

Anyone with information on the case should call Flint police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Frankenmuth List Elementary temporarily shuts down due to concerns over COVID-19

Updated: 14 minutes ago

Home

Multiple law enforcement agencies called to break up large fight in Bay City

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
250 people were involved in large brawl on Midland Street in Bay City over the weekend.

News

Concert venues struggle to reopen despite the ‘OK’ from Gov. Whitmer

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Regan Blissett
While Governor Whitmer has given the “OK” to reopen concert venues. With all the limitations in place, is it really worth it? Two mid-Michigan locations say, not really. The Machine Shop in Flint hosts hundreds of bands every year. They’ve been closed for seven months and will stay that way despite the Governor’s announcement on Friday.

Crime

West Branch man facing 19 charges related to child pornography

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Police arrested 24-year-old Samuel David Neva and he was arraigned Thursday in Ogemaw County District Court.

Latest News

News

Lear Corp. hiring dozens of workers for Flint seating plant

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The company is looking to add 30 to 50 new employees right away to keep up with increased production needs.

Coronavirus

27 more coronavirus outbreaks reported at Michigan schools, colleges

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Michigan health officials are reporting 27 more coronavirus outbreaks at schools and colleges in the state, including two in Mid-Michigan.

Coronavirus

Weekend stops string of 3 days with 900+ new coronavirus cases in Michigan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 982 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, 924 on Friday and 901 on Saturday.

National

Taylor Swift breaks Whitney Houston’s Billboard charts record

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
Taylor Swift tops Whitney Houston's record for most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

State

Michigan attorney general investigating petition drive to strip Whitmer’s authority

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
She received complaints from residents saying they were told the petitions support LGBTQ rights, medical marijuana initiatives and small businesses.

Coronavirus

Whitmer notes progress in limiting coronavirus impact on minorities

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration is pointing to progress in limiting the impact of coronavirus on minority communities in Michigan.