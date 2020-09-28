Man dead, woman seriously injured from afternoon shooting in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A man is dead and a woman is hospitalized in serious condition Friday evening after a shooting on Barrie Avenue near Fenton Road in Flint.

The Flint Police Department responded to the call around 2:30 p.m. and found the man dead on the scene. An ambulance rushed the woman to an area hospital, where she remained in serious condition Monday evening.

Flint Police Chief Terence Green said investigators are working to find out who fired the shots. No suspect information was available Monday evening.

Anyone with information on the case should call Flint police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.