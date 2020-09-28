Man killed in dispute over line at Michigan haunted house

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) - Police say a dispute over cutting in line led to a fatal shooting outside a popular haunted house in southeastern Michigan.

Investigators were looking for a suspect Monday after the early Sunday shooting at Erebus in Pontiac. The victim was a 29-year-old man from Detroit.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says shots were fired after two men arguing over a spot in line went back to their vehicles. A witness says a blue sedan fled the scene at high speed.

