Man killed in dispute over line at Michigan haunted house

(WJRT)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) - Police say a dispute over cutting in line led to a fatal shooting outside a popular haunted house in southeastern Michigan.

Investigators were looking for a suspect Monday after the early Sunday shooting at Erebus in Pontiac. The victim was a 29-year-old man from Detroit.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says shots were fired after two men arguing over a spot in line went back to their vehicles. A witness says a blue sedan fled the scene at high speed.

