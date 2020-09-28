Advertisement

Multiple law enforcement agencies called to break up large fight in Bay City

About 250 people were involved.
(WJRT)
By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) -(09/29/20)-“It’s a scary situation when you have that many people that have been drinking and they are basically out of control,” said Bay City Public Safety Chief, Michael Ceccihini.

It’s was a permit issued street party that left Bay City Public Safety officers-- outnumbered and in desperate need of backup over the weekend.

“So we called for mutual aid from Bay County agencies, Michigan State Police, Saginaw County, Carrolton Police, Essexville,” he said.

It all unfolded on Midland Street Saturday night-- when a large fight broke out with about 250 people involved.

“They’re supposed to be socially distancing. That’s one of the Executive Orders and that’s why they are allowed to go outside, so we don’t have so many people in the bars and restaurants, but obviously, they were not and that probably has something to do with the alcohol that they were drinking. It’s personal responsibility," he said.

Bay City Public Safety Chief Michael Cecchini said once help arrived, they were able to get things under control in about an hour and a half.

“Two people were arrested and lodged in jail. The rest were mutual combat type situations so because of the amount of people, we just broke up fights and tried to get people to leave the area,” he said.

The city issued a special events permit that allows the street where the brawl took place to be closed off. Something that the Chief said he’d like the city to look into.

“We’ve had a couple of incidents out there over the summer, but nothing like this. Thankfully no one was hurt, no officers were hurt so we are going to look at things we can do to mitigate that from happening again,” Cecchini said.

