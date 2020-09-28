Volunteers build ramps for Saginaw County residents

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Volunteers are giving people a new lease on life.

Several people in Saginaw County once limited to their homes are getting their independence back.

“I think it’s wonderful. I’m going to be able to get in and out of the house now,” said Clara Brown.

Volunteers built six handicapped accessible ramps for Saginaw County residents. Organizer Steve Lamb said the effort has been a struggle during the coronavirus pandemic and a shortage of lumber caused by the recent hurricanes and wildfires out West.

Brown said the new ramp installed at her house will be life changing for her.

“It was more trouble going down the steps than it was go out, so I stayed in the house and that’s where I was,” she said. “I love it. I’ll be able to come outside.”

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.