Weekend stops string of 3 days with 900+ new coronavirus cases in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The weekend stopped Michigan’s first three-day string with over 900 newly confirmed coronavirus cases since the end of April.

The statewide surge included Genesee County’s highest daily coronavirus increases in five months.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 982 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, 924 on Friday and 901 on Saturday. The combined statewide Sunday and Monday total of new coronavirus cases reached 1,308, which averages to 654 new cases each day.

Eight more deaths were attributed to coronavirus in Michigan combined on Sunday and Monday.

Michigan now has totals of 122,735 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 6,731 deaths. As of Saturday, just over 95,000 coronavirus patients statewide have recovered from the illness, which represents a 77% rate of recovery -- equal to last week.

Michigan currently has just under 21,000 active cases of coronavirus, which is about 500 higher than last week.

Genesee County saw its highest daily increases of confirmed coronavirus cases in over five months on Friday and Saturday with 56 and 54, respectively. April 22 was the last day the county saw more than 50 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on a single day.

However, the last death attributed to coronavirus in Genesee County was reported 20 days ago on Sept. 8. Only two coronavirus deaths have been reported in Genesee County for the first four weeks of September.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 27 new coronavirus outbreaks tied to schools on Monday, including two in Mid-Michigan at Atherton Elementary School in Burton involving three staff members and at Swartz Creek High School involving two staff members.

Coronavirus testing reached just over 40,000 completed tests for the fifth time in Michigan on Friday before dropping to around 25,000 apiece on Saturday and Sunday.

The number of people in Michigan hospitalized with a confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses increased by more 150 over the past week to 639. However, the number of coronavirus patients on ventilators dropped by nearly one-third to 51 over the past week while about 10% more patients than last week -- or 145 -- were in intensive care.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Friday:

Genesee, 3,688 cases and 281 deaths, which is an increase of 123 cases.

Saginaw, 2,769 cases, 135 deaths and 1,758 patients recovered, which is an increase of 48 cases and 19 recoveries.

Arenac, 64 cases, three deaths and 34 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Bay, 919 cases, 49 deaths and 739 patients recovered, which is an increase of 14 cases and eight recoveries.

Clare, 103 cases, four deaths and 77 recoveries, which is no change.

Gladwin, 89 cases, two deaths and 63 recoveries, which is an increase of five cases.

Gratiot, 238 cases and 15 deaths, which is an increase of seven cases.

Huron, 188 cases, five deaths and 148 recoveries, which is no change.

Iosco, 183 cases, 11 deaths and 107 recoveries, which is an increase of four cases.

Isabella, 631 cases, 14 deaths and 134 recoveries, which is an increase of 10 cases and one death.

Lapeer, 524 cases, 35 deaths and 392 recoveries, which is an increase of 10 cases.

Midland, 514 cases, 11 deaths and 444 recoveries, which is an increase of 15 cases.

Ogemaw, 52 cases, five deaths and 37 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases.

Oscoda, 24 cases, one death and 21 recoveries, which is no change.

Roscommon, 82 cases, four deaths and 50 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases.

Sanilac, 142 cases and six deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

Shiawassee, 487 cases, 31 deaths and 400 recoveries, which is an increase of nine cases and one death.

Tuscola, 444 cases, 31 deaths and 325 recoveries, which is an increase of five cases.

