West Branch man facing 19 charges related to child pornography

Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested on Tuesday an elementary school teacher accused of sharing child pornography with a student.
Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested on Tuesday an elementary school teacher accused of sharing child pornography with a student.(WCJB Staff)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST BRANCH, Mich. (WJRT) - An West Branch man is facing 19 charges after police say he looked at child sexually abusive images on the internet.

Police arrested 24-year-old Samuel David Neva and he was arraigned Thursday in Ogemaw County District Court on the following charges:

  • six counts of possession of child sexually abusive material.
  • four counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material.
  • five counts of distributing child sexually abusive material.
  • four counts of using a computer to commit a crime

Neva turned himself in to authorities after the Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit learned that he allegedly had viewed and shared child sexually abusive images online.

Investigators seized electronic devices from Neva and allegedly found child sexually abusive material.

