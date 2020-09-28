Whitmer notes progress in limiting coronavirus impact on minorities

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration is pointing to progress in limiting the impact of coronavirus on minority communities in Michigan.

Early in the coronavirus pandemic, Black residents in Michigan accounted for 40% of deaths and nearly 30% of confirmed cases of the illness around the state. But only 15% of Michigan’s population is Black.

Over the past two weeks, Black residents accounted for just under 10% of coronavirus deaths and 8.4% of confirmed cases in Michigan.

“We have reason to be proud of the hard work and progress made to reduce the disparate impact of COVID-19 on Black people,” Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II said.

Whitmer created the Michigan Coronavirus Task Force on Racial Disparities to slow the spread of COVID-19 among Black and minority communities. The group has helped implement the following strategies:

Distributing large quantities of face masks to the public.

Begin communications and social media efforts targeting communities of color.

Share coronavirus data and recommendations with regional racial disparity task forces.

Increase access to coronavirus testing in minority communities.

The Whitmer administration also awarded 31 grants totaling $20 million from Michigan’s share of federal CARES Act funding for the Rapid Response Grant program. Organizations can use the funds to address food and housing insecurity, provide technology, increase access to testing and flu vaccines, improve contract tracing, provide basic needs and fund operations.

“Swift actions have been taken to address the health inequities that existed prior to the pandemic and were exacerbated by the virus," said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, who is Michigan’s chief medical executive. "Access to testing and adequate resources to protect communities of color will continue to be a priority as we fight COVID-19.”

Gilchrist urged everyone to continue battling historic racial disparities in the health care system, which the coronavirus pandemic brought to light.

“We still have work to do to tackle generations of racial disparities and inequality to ensure that all Michiganders can lead happy and healthy lives," he said. "And more than anything else we need to keep the Governor’s emergency measures in place to limit the spread of this virus, which we know causes disproportionate harm among people of color who start out in a more vulnerable position.”

