11-year-old rushed to hospital after shooting in Flint

Flint police and the Genesee County Sheriff's Office respond to a shooting in the 600 block of Crawford Street.
Flint police and the Genesee County Sheriff's Office respond to a shooting in the 600 block of Crawford Street.(source: WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - An 11-year-old was shot at a residence on Crawford Street in Flint on Tuesday.

The Flint Police Department responded to the 600 block of Crawford Street near Grand Traverse Street around 2:30 p.m. after someone called 911 to report hearing children shouting from a home that someone was shot.

Officers found the 11-year-old suffering from multiple gunshot wounds when they arrived. The boy was rushed to Hurley Medical Center in unknown condition.

Flint Police Chief Terence Green said no adults were home when the shooting took place. He was not immediately sure how many children were in the home.

Police arrested a suspect around an hour after the shooting. Green could not immediately identify the suspect.

Investigators were still piecing together what led to the shooting on Tuesday afternoon. Anyone with information about the incident should call Flint police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

