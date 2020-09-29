36-year-old accused of numerous Mid-Michigan break-ins and thefts

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Michigan State Police arrested a 36-year-old man over the weekend who they believe committed numerous break-ins and thefts across several Mid-Michigan counties.

Jacob Arthur Blehm of Houghton Lake kept a journal of his crimes, which investigators are using to help reunite stolen property with its owners. Police say they recovered stolen firearms, jewelry, coins and other precious metals at his house.

Michigan State Police from across Mid-Michigan had been working with other law enforcement agencies to investigate a string of breaking and entering crimes in six counties. Investigators say they connected Blehm after someone wrote down his license plate number in a Frankenmuth driveway.

A Michigan State Police crime analyst connected Blehm as a relative of the car’s owner. Police began conducting surveillance on him last week, which ended with his arrest after a pair of home invasions in Gladwin County.

Police obtained a search warrant for Blehm’s house, where they allegedly found the trove of stolen property. They are working to return property to its rightful owner, but investigators say he sold some to pawn shops.

Several police agencies now are working together to solve break-ins in other Mid-Michigan counties allegedly involving Blehm, who investigators believe acted alone.

Any victims of recent break-ins are urged to contact the local police agency that took their initial report to follow up on whether their case is related to Blehm. He remains in the Gladwin County Jail to face the two home invasion charges there.

