A little sun today

By Christina Burkhart
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
A trough across the state will keep some clouds around and give us the chance for spotty showers this afternoon. Highs will only be around 60 today with winds out of the WSW at 10-15mph, gusting to around 20mph.

Tonight showers become more widespread, and they’ll remain in the forecast through the day tomorrow as the next front moves through. Lows tonight will be in the upper 40s with afternoon temps Wednesday near 60.

We’ll be breezy again tomorrow with winds out of the SW to W at 10-15mph, gusting to the mid 20s.

The chance of rain lingers into Thursday before we dry out for Friday and Saturday!

