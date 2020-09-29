Advertisement

Another Republican challenge tries to block absentee ballot court order

Two former Republican Michigan secretaries of state are suing the current occupant of the office
Governor Gretchen Whitmer (right back) and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (left front) called on Michigan citizens and the state legislature to take action now ahead of the Nov. 3 general election during a Sept. 16, 2020, press conference.(State of Michigan)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) - Michigan’s Democratic secretary of state is being sued by two Republican predecessors after failing to challenge a decision that orders the state to count absentee ballots days after the election.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court in western Michigan. It’s the latest step by Republicans to try to block an order from another court that could keep some races unsettled long after Election Day.

RELATED: Michigan extends record for number of absentee ballot requests

A judge, citing chronic mail delays during the coronavirus, said ballots postmarked by Nov. 2 can be counted if received within 14 days after the election. Critics say Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson must defend state law, which cuts off absentee ballots on election night.

