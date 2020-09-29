Arrest in Saginaw double murder case is a relief for victim’s family

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - It’s been over two months since a young, mid-Michigan track star and his friend were gunned down outside a Saginaw gas station.

But tonight, a little relief for family, after an arrest is made and charges are issued.

The shooting happened back in July.

One victim’s cousin tells me, he’s relieved that person is now behind bars.

Tony Martin was a Saginaw High School track star and had just completed his freshman year on the track team at Michigan State University. His life came to a shocking end in the early morning hours of July 19th as Martin, and his friend Ricky Morgan were shot to death outside of this Sunoco gas station on Genesee in Saginaw.

Police say 26 year old Roderick Barnes shot the two young men after a dispute. Barnes faces open murder charges for the deaths of Martin and Morgan, and five other gun related charges. A woman was also injured in the shooting.

“Our family is just glad this person is off the street,” says Ralph Martin, Tony Martin’s cousin.

He is relieved Barnes is in jail, not only from the perspective of justice for his family, but he says there was word on the street that Barnes was the shooter.

“Family members were agitated and couldn’t understand why this person is still out here, and you may never know what you would do if you run into this person, I don’t think any of us who loved Tony so much would know what we would do or how we would react if we ran into this person,” Martin says.

He says this brings the Martin family a bit of closure, but the pain still lingers.

“He was magnetic in his personality, everybody just wanted to be around him, he made an impression wherever he went, a very good impression at that,” says Martin.

Barnes is being held with no bond and his next court date has not been set.

