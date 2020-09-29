Central Michigan University cancels spring break, continues coronavirus measures into 2021

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - Central Michigan University students won’t get a spring break in 2021, as administrators plan continued coronavirus measures into the spring semester.

Instead of a week off at spring break, a series of “wellness days” will be sprinkled through the spring semester schedule, which begins in January. The traditional Gentle Thursday and Friday also will be rescheduled to other days during the semester.

“COVID-19 will still be with us next year,” said Mary C. Schutten, executive vice president and provost. “CMU needs to continue being proactive to maintain our success in slowing its spread.”

The university is concerned about widespread student travel over spring break, which could risk exposure and spread of COVID-19. The wellness days are designed to give students and staff time away from their class schedules while limiting the spread of coronavirus.

The spring semester will begin with entirely online classes Jan. 11 to 15. Classes will shift to in-person, remain online or switch to a hybrid mix of both beginning on Jan. 18.

The semester is scheduled to end with final exams May 3 to 7.

All study abroad activities for the spring semester are canceled.

“Our plans for spring align with our top goals during this pandemic: Keep CMU safe and healthy, open and operational, and prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” Schutten said.

CMU’s return to campus this fall quickly led to a coronavirus outbreak on the first week. It lasted for nearly a month, totaling more than 300 confirmed cases of the illness linked to the university.

