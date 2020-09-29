Consumers Energy providing $12M in energy assistance this winter

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Consumers Energy is providing $12 million in energy assistance this winter, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We can’t stop the pandemic and its health and economic impact, but we can help our customers weather this storm,” said Consumers Energy President and CEO Patti Poppe.

“The majority of the assistance in the form of $8 million will help customers that have been directly impacted by this pandemic. This means people who may have lost jobs, or suffered financially because of this once in a lifetime economic slowdown,” said Consumers Energy Chief Customer Officer.

$1 million will go towards the heat and warmth fund better known as THAW- which helps people who are unemployed, disabled or who are elderly and can’t afford their utility bills.

$3 million will go toward Consumers Energy Care Plus program-- which helps customers gain financial stability through payment arrangements and access to energy efficient upgrades.

“There are many people that this is the first time that they’ve had to ask for help with their energy bill, and so we knew that these extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures,” Poppe said.

The utility giant has set a goal to help 25,000 households and 1,000 small businesses. Since March, Consumers Energy said they have not disconnected anyone’s service because of the pandemic and will continue that policy for households and most business customers.

“We’re going to work with customers and make sure that our business customers can be back in business when they’re able, and that our families and all of our customers are cared for,” Poppe added.

Customers looking for assistance should first call 211 to be connected with resources that may be able to help.

To speak directly with Consumers Energy for financial assistance, call 1-800-477-5050.

