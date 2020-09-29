Deadline looming for flood survivors to register for FEMA assistance

MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - (09/29/20)- A big deadline is looming for those impacted by the historic Mid-Michigan floods that caused the collapse of the Edenville and Sanford dams in May.

“Between FEMA and SBA Small Business Administration, we have provided over 56 million dollars in assistance to the disaster survivors in those 5 counties,” said FEMA’s Michael Wade.

But even with all that money provided-- there may still be some survivors of the May floods that have yet to apply for help. But they are running out of time.

“The deadline for the five counties including Midland is tomorrow at midnight at 11:59,” he said.

So who is eligible for help?

“So people that sustained damaged as a result of the the flooding that occurred from May 19th to May 22nd, If they sustained damages them they obviously apply for assistance from FEMA.” Wade said there are a few more things people should know.

“One if people have already registered and with the deadline looming, don’t think that FEMA is leaving because of the deadline registration. Our 800 number is still available as a resource for them to stay in touch with us. if they change addresses or change phone numbers or things like that. They need to stay in touch with us so if we need to get in touch with them we can.” Wade said, “We are making phone calls to do follow ups after people have registered to make sure we are providing them with as much as assistance that they are entitled to. So if someone does receive a call from FEMA, they will identify themselves and if they don’t answer the phone it’s imperative that they get back in touch with us so that we may be able to further their assistance."

Again - that deadline for help is 11:59 P-M tomorrow September 30th.

For more information on how to apply visit disaster assistance dot gov.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.