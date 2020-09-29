Advertisement

FedEx employee caught on camera spitting on Tuscola County package

Worker appears to deliver package, but returns to spit on item
By Terry Camp
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Its a disturbing story in normal times, but a Federal Express worker is caught on camera spitting on a package, in the midst of a pandemic.

The incident happened over the weekend, and the owner was not home, but her Ring camera recorded the foul behavior.

She would like FedEx to take action to ensure this doesn’t happen to someone else.

“The Ring alarm went off, we were actually in Swartz Creek,” says Shelly Lutz.

The Federal Express employee can be seen on the porch at Lutz’s home near Millington delivering a package. Everything seems normal, but as the video shows, the worker, who we are not identifying, looks back as he is leaving, apparently sees something he didn’t agree with, walks back to the package and appears to spit on the item he just delivered.

“I went back and replayed it and I couldn’t believe it,” says Lutz.

So what was the FedEx employee so upset about that he walked back to the package and spit on it?

“I have regular United States of America flag and a Back the Blue flag on the front of my house, and really, when you lean out from sidewalk is all you see on my deck,” she says.

The “Thin Blue Line” American flag looks like this, which represents law enforcement and is flown to show support of police officers. Its on the right side the porch of this picture of her home. Regardless of the reason, Lutz wonders why the employee wasn’t even wearing a mask while delivering packages during the pandemic and the danger he could have caused by spitting on the delivered good.

“If I didn’t have that camera and I grabbed that package and maybe he would be COVID positive,” she says.

She carefully picked up the package with a glove, but hasn’t open it yet. FedEx says it takes seriously any allegations of unprofessional behavior and they apologize to the customer for this delivery experience. They are reviewing the circumstances behind this incident and will take the appropriate action. Lutz has also reported this to the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Department.

“He could do that to anyone, anytime,” Lutz says.

