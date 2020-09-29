Getting guns off of Flint streets

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (09/28/20) - Gun violence in Flint has more than doubled since 2019 --

Prompting local and state police -- to go on the offensive.

Gun violence continues to be a major issue for the city of Flint.

That’s why Michigan State Police, in partnership with Flint law enforcement, are ramping up their efforts to remove more weapons off the streets.

“The last three nights alone, the troopers from the Flint post, have taken 17 guns off the streets of the city of Flint,” said Joseph Rowley from the Michigan State Police.

Most of the confiscated guns are pistols.

However, 3 assault style rifles were also removed from circulation recently.

Nearly 400 weapons overall have been seized during routine traffic stops, in just the past 3 months.

“We’re hopeful that in terms of what it does for the community, it sends a message to the people in the community, who want a safer community, that we’re there. That we’re there to protect them, to serve their needs,” added Rowley.

As far as the need to carry and/or use guns improperly, Michigan State Police want to say...

“And to those carrying those illegal guns, committing those violent crimes, we hope it sends a strong message to them that there is zero tolerance for that senseless violence that’s happening,” commented Rowley.

Instead of auctioning off these weapons, the city of Flint will destroy them, citing it’s not worth the money to have them back in circulation.

