Golden Leaf Social Club marks a golden milestone in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -Lottie Reid manages Flint’s oldest African-American owned bar.

She fondly remembers what the neighborhood represented decades ago when she first stepped foot into the Golden Leaf Social Club.

“This was a full community,” she said.

In addition to the bar, the neighborhood had barber shops, grocery stores, pharmacies and a theater. It was a vibrant neighborhood.

“Most of the businesses in the area were black owned,” Reid proudly said.

Decades later, everything has been stripped away, leaving empty lots and large areas of green space. Reid knows the exact moment when this community began to lose its luster.

“The expressway came through and it started to wipe away the neighborhood,” she said.

The last building to go was Clark Elementary School, which was built in 1913.

“When they tore that down we (club members) sat down on the porch and watched everyday as they tore the school down block by block,” Reid said.

The Golden Leaf Social Club is now the only building standing in the neighborhood. The members-only establishment is anchored on Flint’s South side in the same location where its original foundation was laid on Harrison Street near 12th Street 100 years ago.

Reid has been a member of the Golden Leaf for more than 50 years. She chuckles as she takes a stroll down memory lane.

“You remember shag carpet? I can remember coming in here, the carpet was shag, but the carpet went all the way to the ceiling,” Reid said.

Her infectious laugh rises above the ambient noise in the bar as she recalls the color of the shag carpet.

“Green shag carpet all the way to the ceiling,” she said.

Ried has managed the members-only club since the early 1990s. The club was built in 1920 and incorporated with the state of Michigan in 1921. Originally, it was named the Maple Leaf and it became the Golden Leaf in 1923.

A distinguished looking older black gentlemen sits at the head of the bar.

“This is my seat,” said Herschel Pritchard.

He has been coming to Golden Leaf since the 1950s, before he was old enough to become a member. He blames his aunt, who he said was the head bartender back in the day and she put him to work.

“When I went away to college I would come back in the summers. They would shut this place down for two weeks and I would wash the walls and ceilings and get as much of the smoke and all of that out,” Pritchard said.

He did that for three years while he was in college.

Beyond its tattered exterior is an inviting space where the band Eclipse brings rhythm to life every Wednesday night. As patrons nod their heads and tap their feet, Reid talks about how important the band is to the overall atmosphere of the club.

“They can play all instruments, can sing, can make you laugh, can make you cry, whatever the mood is they bring a lot to the entertainment business,” she said.

This is where the old-timers come to tell the stories of how it use to be.

“People from all walks of life assembled here,” said Pritchard. “You had your politicians, your businessman, your hustlers, doctors, lawyers, everybody congregated here.”

One member who only goes by the name JoJo got her membership to the Golden Leaf back in the 1970s. She remembers how in the early days you could barely get a seat because so many people were packed into the club.

“If you came in here on Saturday or Sunday night it was so packed you were trying to get here early to get some place to sit,” JoJo said. “You would come in and every seat in here had somebody in it. The guys were standing against the wall so the ladies could sit down.”

She added, “that’s when men were still gentlemen.”

If the walls could talk, a century worth of stories of survival would be told. During Prohibition in the 1920s and 1930s, the club had to take on a different role.

“It had to stop being a social club and it became a billiard hall and barber shop,” Reid said.

She is pretty sure members were still socializing in the barber shop, “having deep, deep, conversations,” she said.

During segregation and the civil rights movement, the Golden Leaf was a cornerstone in the black community.

“Places like the IMA was downtown and there was discrimination. The white people were allowed to see the entertainment from 8 p.m. to midnight and the black people were allowed to go from 1 a.m. to 4 a.m.,” Reid said.

She describes how a lot of the outside of the city people and entertainers would stop into the Golden Leaf.

“It was a vibrant club at that time and they would stop in here before going downtown,” Reid said.

The future of the Golden Leaf looks bright. It reminds some of the younger members of the fictional bar “Cheers.”

“Everybody knows your name,” said Cedric Smith.

He is a part of a younger generation who is finding joy in this old gem.

“Even though I’m over 50, I’m one of the youngest guys here,” Smith said. “I get a lot of knowledge about the history. I listen to the guys talking about how things used to be and how it was and I get a lot of knowledge here, you know, so that’s what brings me in all the time.”

Pritchard, who is friends with Smith’s father, welcomes the younger Smith with open arms. He laughed and said, “I think his father raised him well.”

As members get ready to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Golden Leaf, Reid looks toward the future and the club being the place where a new generation will make memories.

“Life has been good in Golden Leaf,” she said.

