JR’s Monday Night Weather Report

By JR Kirtek
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Our stretch of late-summer weather came to an end Monday as a cool front opened the door to some much cooler air.  Highest temperatures Monday were recorded before the sun came up, while readings in the afternoon held in the 50s.  As the cooler air moved in, it was accompanied by widespread, generally light, rainfall.  As we work our way through the night, the bulk of the rain will move off to the northeast.  Low temperatures will range from the middle, to upper 40s.

We will get back into a little bit of sunshine Tuesday, but temperatures will hold at below-average levels.  Highs for the day will range from the upper 50s north of the Saginaw Bay, to the middle 60s across the south.  There will be times during the afternoon when the cloud cover will get pretty thick in spots.  While some of the thicker clouds will spit out some drops of rain, nothing widespread nor heavy is expected.

More of us will get back into some rain Wednesday as another cool front moves across the state.  Highs for the day will range from the upper 50s, to lower 60s.  Behind the front, temperatures will turn even cooler for the late-week period and the weekend.  As the chilly air moves in across the lakes, a few more sprinkles will be possible from time-to-time Thursday and Friday.  And to add a little insult to injury, a few flakes of snow will be possible across the northern-most parts of the ABC12 viewing area Thursday night.  We’ll keep an eye on that potential! - JR

