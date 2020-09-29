JR’s Tuesday Evening Weather Report

Tuesday was a little brighter across the area, but a few isolated showers and sprinkles popped-up nonetheless. High temperatures did manage to make it into the 60s in many spots, but readings ultimately fell a little short of the average which is now 67-degrees. More clouds will be building in overnight as another cool front moves in from the northwest. Lows will settle into the 40s as more rain overspreads Mid-Michigan.

Rain looks to be a good bet for Wednesday. Periods of light rain and rain showers will hold for much of the day. There is also a chance that a few rumbles of thunder and flashes of lightning will develop. Rainfall amounts will be generally light through the day, with most areas seeing a quarter, to a third of an inch. Locally heavier amounts will be possible where the thunder pops up. Highs for the day will range from the upper 50s, to lower 60s. By the end of the day, the cool front will be moving off to our east.

Behind the front, temperatures will retreat even further for the end of the workweek and the weekend. In general, we will be looking at high temperatures in the 50s during that stretch. We will have some sunshine at times Thursday, but there will be some scattered showers that will linger for the day. Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with only a few sprinkles possible. Saturday will be a dry day, but more showers will make a return for the end of the weekend as temperatures stay chilly. - JR