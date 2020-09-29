Advertisement

Lake Michigan drownings surge to new high in 2020

Lake Michigan beaches experienced a high swim risk on Sunday.
Lake Michigan beaches experienced a high swim risk on Sunday.(Carly Miller)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) - A water safety advocacy group says drownings in Lake Michigan have reached record levels with at least 53 people dead so far this year.

The Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project, a nonprofit that tracks Great Lakes drownings, said that compares with 48 drownings in 2019 and 42 in 2018. The previous record was 49 drownings in 2010.

The project’s data shows that there has been a total of 434 drownings in Lake Michigan since 2010. Just last week, 12-year-old Lane Frame of Manchester, Tennessee drowned in the lake.

The group began tracking drownings in 2010.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

SCACC Executive Director talks EEE prevention

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
More than 25 percent of the nation’s Triple E cases last year were diagnosed in Michigan.

Local

Golden Leaf Social Club marks a golden milestone in Flint

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Dawn Jones
The Golden Leaf social club in Flint is marking its 100th anniversary.

State

Another Republican challenge tries to block absentee ballot court order

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A judge, citing chronic mail delays during the coronavirus, said ballots postmarked by Nov. 2 can be counted if received within 14 days after the election.

News

The Golden Leaf Social Club celebrating a Golden Anniversary

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Golden Leaf

Latest News

Coronavirus

Michigan coronavirus deaths reach highest daily total in a month

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 20 deaths from the illness on Tuesday, increasing the statewide total to 6,751.

Crime

11-year-old shot multiple times in Flint; 35-year-old man arrested

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Officers found the 11-year-old suffering from multiple gunshot wounds when they arrived.

State

60,000+ apply to Futures for Frontliners program in first 2 weeks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Futures for Frontliners program is modeled after the GI Bill, which provides tuition funding for military service members.

Agriculture

Tuscola County horse diagnosed with EEE

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
As of Sunday, EEE has now been confirmed in 34 animals in 14 Michigan counties, including the newest case involving the horse in Tuscola County.

Politics

Michigan extends record for number of absentee ballot requests

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Local municipal clerks around the state have received 2.55 million requests for absentee ballots for the Nov. 3 general election.

Back To School

Central Michigan University cancels spring break, continues coronavirus measures into 2021

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Instead of a week off at spring break, a series of “wellness days” will be sprinkled through the spring semester schedule, which begins in January.