Man charged in shooting deaths of Saginaw track star and his friend

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw man faces seven criminal charges in connection with the shooting deaths of two men.

Police say 26-year-old Roderick Barnes is accused of shooting and killing Tony Martin and Ricky Morgan in the early morning hours of July 19 outside the Sunoco gas station on Genesee Street in Saginaw.

Barnes faces open murder charges for the deaths of Martin and Morgan, along with five other weapons charges. Saginaw County District Court Judge M. Randall Jurrens denied bond for Barnes, who is being held at the Saginaw County Jail.

Martin was 19 years old, a former Saginaw High School track star and had completed his freshman year as a member of the Michigan State University track and field team when he was killed. Morgan was 22 years old.

Barnes' next court appearance has not been set.

