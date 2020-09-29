Michigan coronavirus deaths reach highest daily total in a month

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The number of deaths attributed to coronavirus in Michigan on Tuesday reached the highest daily total in a month.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 20 deaths from the illness on Tuesday, increasing the statewide total to 6,751. Aug. 29 was the last day that more than 20 coronavirus deaths were reported statewide.

Four of the deaths reported Tuesday came after a routine audit of death records.

State health officials periodically review death certificates to look for confirmed coronavirus patients. If a patient who died wasn’t already listed in coronavirus death totals, they are added after the review.

State health officials reported 898 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday for a total of 123,633.

Coronavirus testing dropped nearly 50% from the weekend in Michigan on Monday to just over 23,000. The decrease caused the percentage of positive tests to increase on Monday to 3.55%.

The number of people in Michigan hospitalized with a confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses increased again Tuesday by 11 to 650. The number of coronavirus patients on ventilators increased by nine to 60 while the number of coronavirus patients in intensive care dropped by 10 to 135.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Monday:

Genesee, 3,844 cases and 281 deaths, which is an increase of 33 cases.

Saginaw, 2,785 cases, 135 deaths and 1,769 patients recovered, which is an increase of 16 cases and 11 recoveries.

Arenac, 64 cases, three deaths and 34 recoveries, which is no change.

Bay, 926 cases, 51 deaths and 755 patients recovered, which is an increase of six cases, two deaths and 16 recoveries.

Clare, 104 cases, four deaths and 77 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Gladwin, 90 cases, two deaths and 63 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Gratiot, 253 cases and 15 deaths, which is an increase of 15 cases.

Huron, 188 cases, five deaths and 148 recoveries, which is no change.

Iosco, 183 cases, 11 deaths and 107 recoveries, which is no change.

Isabella, 633 cases, 14 deaths and 134 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases.

Lapeer, 529 cases, 35 deaths and 406 recoveries, which is an increase of five cases and 14 recoveries.

Midland, 517 cases, 11 deaths and 444 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases.

Ogemaw, 52 cases, five deaths and 37 recoveries, which is no change.

Oscoda, 24 cases, one death and 21 recoveries, which is no change.

Roscommon, 83 cases, four deaths and 50 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Sanilac, 142 cases and six deaths, which is no change.

Shiawassee, 489 cases, 31 deaths and 400 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases.

Tuscola, 450 cases, 31 deaths and 325 recoveries, which is an increase of six cases.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.