Michigan extends record for number of absentee ballot requests

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan extended the statewide record for number of absentee ballot requests with five weeks to go before Election Day.

Local municipal clerks around the state have received 2.55 million requests for absentee ballots for the Nov. 3 general election, including 140,000 more in the past week.

About 2 million of those ballots have been sent to voters since Thursday, when Michigan law allows clerks to dispense ballots 40 days before the election.

Grand Blanc Township in particular has received 11,000 absentee ballot requests and Clerk Cathy Lane said voters should expect to receive them over the next two weeks. Voters should call the clerk’s office if they don’t get a ballot in the mail by Oct. 12.

The deadline to request and fill out an absentee ballot in-person at a local clerk’s office is 4 p.m. on Nov. 2 for anyone already registered to vote.

