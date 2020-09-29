Advertisement

Michigan National Guard assisting with 4 free coronavirus test sites

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan National Guard will be assisting at four free coronavirus testing clinics across the state this week, including one in Tawas City.

This week’s locations also include sites in Holland, Rogers City and Three Rivers.

The National Guard has more than 20 teams assigned to the community testing effort. All members already tested negative for coronavirus and are self isolating while off duty to prevent spreading the illness.

Each three-person testing team has a certified medic and two members to help with paperwork, logistics and other tasks.

This weekend’s free testing locations and hours are:

Holland

  • 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Meijer, 746 E. 16th St.

Rogers City

  • 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Rogers City Marina, 270 N. Lake St.

Three Rivers

  • 2 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Health Department - Three Rivers, 1110 Hills St.

Tawas City

  • 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Tawas United Methodist Church, 20 M-55.

Free tests are available to anyone at each location. Coronavirus symptoms, health insurance or a doctor’s note are not required for testing.

Since March, the Michigan National Guard has completed 600 community-based missions in 81 of Michigan’s 83 counties as part of the state’s coronavirus response. The missions include 50 other free coronavirus testing sites around the state, where 123,000 tests were administered.

National Guard members also have conducted coronavirus testing in 290 long-term care facilities and distributed 7 million pounds of food at Michigan food banks, according to Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers, adjutant general and director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs.

