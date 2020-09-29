Advertisement

Police: 36-year-old responsible for 20+ robberies in at least 7 counties

Investigators searched his home and found a number of the stolen items and a log of the work he’s done.
By Ann Pierret
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 6:07 PM EDT
GREAT LAKES BAY REGION, Mich. (WJRT) - (9/29/2020) - Jacob Blehm is accused of breaking into nearly two-dozen homes across 7 mid-Michigan counties.

Michigan State Police connect Jacob Blehm to at least 20 break-ins at homes in Bay, Arenac, Saginaw, Gladwin, Midland, Tuscola and Roscommon Counties ... so far.

Now investigators are speaking with police agencies across the state, suspecting he’s responsible for double or even triple that.

“I know investigators are still working the case to try to determine exactly what the motivation was,” Sgt. Joe Rowley said.

He explained MSP Detectives determined 36-year-old Blehm was their suspect in the string of break-ins because the cases were all similar.

He said Blehm broke into homes when nobody was there -- they had gone out of town or were away at work for several hours. And, Rowley said, he stole the same types of items.

This may have been going on for months.

Finally a few weeks ago, a surveillance camera at a home in Frankenmuth caught Blehm’s license plate, helping police identify him.

They spent weeks doing surveillance on him and detectives caught Blehm Friday while he was robbing two houses in Gladwin County.

They searched his home and found countless stolen items, including precious metals, an antique gun box, money and jewelry. Sgt. Rowley said they also located Blehm’s personal log of what he’s done.

Sgt. Rowley believes many of the items have been pawned; but, he said, this evidence will help tack on more charges and reveal just how many people he’s believed to have robbed.

“It’s a great opportunity to remind people that if they’re going to be away from their homes for an extended period of time, find someone to check in on your house,” he said. “Have a neighbor, have a family member or a friend checking on your house from time to time to give the appearance of someone’s there.”

If you are the victim of a break-in that hasn’t been solved, you’re urged to call the agency that took your complaint. If Blehm is responsible, Sgt. Rowley said you may even get your stolen items back.

