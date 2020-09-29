Advertisement

Saginaw Land Bank Conservatory working to remedy illegal dumping

By Kevin Goff
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (09/28/20) - The Saginaw County land bank owns about 3-thousand residential lots in the city.

While some areas are open green spaces -- there’s concern others are being used for illegal dumping.

Piles of trash litter abandoned property in the city of Saginaw.

But, it’s not local residents doing the dumping.

" You could see that there were huge piles of vinyl siding, shingles and wood and things like that from stripped roofs, and whatever it might be. And also, we suspect that a large number of them are also evictions," said Zachary Brannigan, Saginaw/Bay City Land Conservancy Executive Director.

The problem is greedy contractors and landlords.

“Probably want to pocket the money that they got for the tipping fees or the dumpsters and then dispose of them for free in a remote area of Saginaw,” added Brannigan.

But, there are ways the Land Bank is fighting this urban blight.

One action taken is the installation of trail cameras to try and record and identify those who are dumping their trash illegally.

On the north side of Phelon Street there’s a lot of trash. But, on the south side there’s a reason why there’s none. It’s because of thick poles.

The goal to slow dumping down and make it inconvenient appears to be working.

“We’ve installed bollards, basically 4x4 posts in the ground that stick up about 3 feet. And we’ve put them about every 5 feet. We’ve done that in some test pilot locations all around the community. And in those locations where we installed those last year, we have not had repeat illegal dumping,” commented Brannigan.

Land bank volunteers and workers will be out October 6th to clean up a frequent dumping area on 9th Street and Carlisle in Saginaw.

You can contact the Land Bank if you would like to help.

