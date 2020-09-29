Tuscola County horse diagnosed with EEE

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Tuscola County Health Department is hoping colder temperatures will help eliminate cases of Eastern Equine Encephalitis after a horse in the county was diagnosed with the mosquito-borne illness.

As of Sunday, EEE has now been confirmed in 34 animals in 14 Michigan counties, including the newest case involving the horse in Tuscola County.

Only one human case EEE has been confirmed in Michigan this year involving a Barry County resident. A second suspected case of the illness is under review involving a resident of Sheridan in Montcalm County.

Mosquitoes do not like the cold temperatures, so over the next week the risk of infection is expected to drop.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services completed aerial mosquito treatments last week over 462,000 acres of land where EEE cases were reported. Counties with confirmed animal cases include Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Clare, Ionia, Isabella, Jackson, Kent, Livingston, Mecosta, Montcalm, Newaygo and Oakland.

EEE is the most serious mosquito-borne illness with a 90% fatality rate for horses and a 33% fatality rate for humans. There is a vaccine for animals, but none for humans.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.