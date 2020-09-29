Whitmer extends coronavirus State of Emergency through most of October

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan will remain under a State of Emergency for the coronavirus pandemic through most of October.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an extension of the State of Emergency on Tuesday to last through Oct. 27. It had been slated to expire on Thursday night.

She said the fight against COVID-19 will continue for months.

“We have saved thousands of lives in our fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, especially among our most vulnerable populations – people of color, seniors, and people with disabilities. Because we took swift action, the health of our families and our economy are faring better than our neighbors in other states,” Whitmer said. “This emergency will end, and it is a matter of months. But we are not out of the woods yet."

She pointed out that the federal government and all 50 states remain under some form of an emergency declaration for coronavirus. The State of Emergency allows Whitmer to continue taking protective actions to limit the spread of the illness in Michigan.

Whitmer also extended four orders on Tuesday:

Business transactions can continue remotely through the use of online notary and signature services through Oct. 31.

Visitation limits will remain in place on nursing homes and long-term care facilities. Visits are allowed outdoors at most facilities with prior permission from management and social distancing, but restrictions remain in place for who is allowed indoors.

Enhanced cleaning protocols will remain in place for Michigan prisons and any county jails that transfer inmates into prisons through Oct. 31.

Protections for workers and customers remain in place at grocery stores, including a requirement for two hours of shopping time per week reserved only for people most vulnerable to severe coronavirus illnesses.

