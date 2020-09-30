CMU seniors react to the university replacing 2021 spring break

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Central Michigan University has made some changes to their spring schedule saying the threat of COVID will extend well into next year and leaders want to be prepared.

There won’t be any beaches or swimming for Chippewas students during spring break next semester. Instead, they’ll be in class.

CMU announced they are canceling the week-long break and replacing it with “wellness days,” which will serve as days of no classes that will be scheduled throughout the semester.

They are also rescheduling Gentle Thursday and Friday.

The university says the intent is to provide time away from normal class day experience., but students have a different opinion.

Anna Meyer, CMU senior explains, “I don’t think it’s the right move because I not only think spring break is a way for students to take a break from school but it’s also a time that is halfway through a semester; it’s a morale booster. It’s good for your mental health.”

Students also believe the “wellness days” won’t be as advertised.

“Those days will be catch-up days for homework. So, we’ll have one day off from going to class. I don’t I just always feel pressured to spend my days off as homework days," said CMU senior Tegan Ferguson.

Some other changes the university has made are:

-No Study abroad

-They will do a hybrid-flex schedule, meaning classes can be in person or online

-The first week of Spring classes will be fully online

“The stand-up they’re trying to go off of is making sure that everything is safe coming back from a long break, and people being god-knows-where, being able to make sure we’re not causing a big spread right as soon as we get back," said Ferguson.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.