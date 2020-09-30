Advertisement

DNR offering hunters a discount on deer licenses in northern Michigan

White-tailed deer. (Michigan DNR Photo)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Deer hunters can save 75% of the cost of their licenses in six northern Michigan counties.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources will be offering antlerless deer licenses for just $5 in Alcona, Alpena, Iosco, Montmorency, Oscoda and Presque Isle counties. The antlerless licenses cost $20 for the rest of the state.

DNR wildlife officials are hoping the cheaper licenses encourage more hunters take more deer and manage the size of herd in the northeastern Lower Peninsula, which would decrease the number of animals coming in contact with farms that may carry bovine tuberculosis.

The $5 hunting license offer will continue for a full year until October 2021. The new state budget includes an earmark from Michigan’s general fund to replace the hunting license revenue for the Game and Fish Protection Fund lost by selling discounted licenses.

