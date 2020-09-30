Advertisement

Enbridge releases Great Lakes Tunnel Project construction animation video

Placed below the lakebed, the proposed tunnel project would house a replacement segment of Line 5.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
STRAITS OF MACKINAC, Mich. (WLUC) - A new video has been released showing the proposed Line 5 tunnel replacement project in the Straits of Mackinac.

Enbridge Energy released an animation video (above) showing what the project process and construction would look like for the Great Lakes Tunnel Project, expected to begin next year.

Line 5 currently is used for the distribution of propane and fuel, and runs from Superior, Wisconsin, throughout Michigan, to Sarnia, Ontario, Canada. At the beginning and then end of Line 5, it connects to other Enbridge Energy lines.

For more information on the project, visit Enbridge’s website. For a map showing all of Enbridge’s current infrastructure, click here.

