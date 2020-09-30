Farmer finds scrap metal attached to corn stalks in Bay, Arenac Counties

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A bizarre case out of Bay County as investigators there believe someone sabotaged a corn field in what could have been an attempt to injure or kill cows.

“This is the first one for me, and I think the first in our area, its unknown why somebody would do something like this,” says Sergeant Don Duchene of the Bay County Sheriff’s Department.

It was in a corn field like this where investigators say a dairy farmer discovered pieces of metal attached to stalks of corn in three farm fields in Bay and Arenac Counties. The metal was attached to the corn stalks with a blue zip tie

Some of the harvested crop was put through farm machinery before the pieces of metal were discovered and the grinding noise in this processor alerted the farm workers that something was wrong.

“The corn is put through a silage chopper, basically to ground down the feed to feed the cattle, and that’s when discovered metal shavings inside there,” Duchene says.

Metal shavings just like this. We talked with the farm owner who did not want to go on camera, but he believes while they caught most of the metal before it got into the cattle’s feed, some of the shavings most likely got into the feed for his 3,000-4,000 cows.

“It could cause internal damage to the cattle itself there, which obviously he could lose livestock if it was fed to the actual cows,” says Duchene.

More than a thousand acres of silage was lost and the estimated cost to the farmer is $500,000. The dairy farm owner says he is hoping Homeland Security gets involved in the investigation because of the threat the metal posed to the food supply.

“This is a dairy farmer, so obviously he is using his cattle for milk, but you need the cows first to make the milk, so if the cows are damaged you are not going to have the end result here,” Duchene says.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Bay County Sheriff’s Department.

