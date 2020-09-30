Advertisement

Farmer finds scrap metal attached to corn stalks in Bay, Arenac Counties

Metal shavings found in cattle feed, search on for suspects
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA (Bay County Sheriff's Department)
By Terry Camp
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A bizarre case out of Bay County as investigators there believe someone sabotaged a corn field in what could have been an attempt to injure or kill cows.

“This is the first one for me, and I think the first in our area, its unknown why somebody would do something like this,” says Sergeant Don Duchene of the Bay County Sheriff’s Department.

It was in a corn field like this where investigators say a dairy farmer discovered pieces of metal attached to stalks of corn in three farm fields in Bay and Arenac Counties. The metal was attached to the corn stalks with a blue zip tie

Some of the harvested crop was put through farm machinery before the pieces of metal were discovered and the grinding noise in this processor alerted the farm workers that something was wrong.

“The corn is put through a silage chopper, basically to ground down the feed to feed the cattle, and that’s when discovered metal shavings inside there,” Duchene says.

Metal shavings just like this. We talked with the farm owner who did not want to go on camera, but he believes while they caught most of the metal before it got into the cattle’s feed, some of the shavings most likely got into the feed for his 3,000-4,000 cows.

“It could cause internal damage to the cattle itself there, which obviously he could lose livestock if it was fed to the actual cows,” says Duchene.

More than a thousand acres of silage was lost and the estimated cost to the farmer is $500,000. The dairy farm owner says he is hoping Homeland Security gets involved in the investigation because of the threat the metal posed to the food supply.

“This is a dairy farmer, so obviously he is using his cattle for milk, but you need the cows first to make the milk, so if the cows are damaged you are not going to have the end result here,” Duchene says.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Bay County Sheriff’s Department.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Shiawassee County jobs market booming, despite historic unemployment rate earlier this year

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Mark Bullion
If you’re looking for a job, and one with good pay and benefits, Shiawassee County is the place to look.

State

DNR offering hunters a discount on deer licenses in northern Michigan

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources will be offering antlerless deer licenses for just $5 in Alcona, Alpena, Iosco, Montmorency, Oscoda and Presque Isle counties.

Crime

15th UAW official pleads guilty in years-long corruption investigation

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Dennis Williams is the 15th official to be convicted or plead guilty.

State

Bills banning guns at Capitol likely stalled

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kylie Khan
Two bills banning guns inside the state Capitol are now in a committee that a state senator says is “where bills are sent to die.”

Latest News

State

MHSAA to allow more fans at games

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
A new order from Governor Gretchen Whitmer will allow for more fans at sporting events, and the MHSAA is going ahead with a new policy that will allow for bigger crowds.

State

Whitmer, 10 other governors issue call for peaceful transition of power

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The coalition of 11 Democrat governors also pledged to count all legal votes cast.

Coronavirus

Michigan coronavirus cases increase by 1,000+ for second time in September

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,054 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday for a total of 124,687.

State

Whitmer signs $62 billion Michigan budget a day before it begins

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The budget makes no cuts to K-12 or higher education and local governments below their spending levels in the current state budget.

Local

Reward doubles for Saginaw County man 2 weeks after he was last seen

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Karl Marker’s family announced Wednesday that the reward is increasing to $5,000.

Coronavirus

Saginaw County health officials urge trick-or-treaters to weigh risks in advance

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Is trick-or-treating really worth the risk this fall?