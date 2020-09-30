Flint City Bucks auction of jerseys for Hurley Breast Cancer Navigation Program

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint City Bucks wore pink their last two games in honor of breast cancer.

The Bucks teamed up with Hurley hospital’s Breast Cancer Patient Navigation Program and hosted a Facebook live auction to auction off their game-worn jerseys.

The auction raised $2,500 for Hurley breast cancer patients.

