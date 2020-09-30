Grand Blanc running back escapes tragedy

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - The Grand Blanc Bobcats' running back escaped serious injury after a crash while driving to Friday evening’s game.

“I was shocked. It happened so quick. It just came out of nowhere,” said Grand Blanc junior Elijah Jackson-Anderson.

Around 4 p.m. on Friday, Jackson-Anderson was on his daily commute on I-475 heading to the high school gearing up to take the field for week two of the football season. But within seconds, that all changed.

“I was going into a different lane and as I was driving someone hurried up and came into my lane. I had to swerve out of the way, as I served I hit the wall between the two highways and then I bounced off. I flipped over and slid 30 feet,” said Jackson-Anderson.

The minutes following felt like hours.

“We found out I think it was about 4:38 roughly, that he had been in a rollover accident on 475‚" said Clint Alexander, Grand Blanc’s head football coach. “We didn’t know anything other than that. I didn’t know if he lived or was seriously hurt. We were a mess. For about 20 minutes the entire team didn’t know what was going to happen. We were crushed.”

Thankfully, Jackson-Anderson was able to crawl out of the car. He walked away with only a minor injury.

“Once everything stopped I knew I was alright either way I knew I was okay. Once I crawled out I looked at my arm and it was bleeding on my feet,” said Jackson-Anderson.

Then just two hours later, he arrived at Grand Blanc High School with 15 stitches in his arm. He suited up and stepped on the field with his team, scoring a touchdown and showing resilience and strength.

“After the game was over, we were doing our prayer and I said, ‘Tell me the truth, did you land on the wheels or upside down?’ He said I landed upside down and I said dude I just can’t believe you’re here. I can’t believe it let alone what you just pulled off,” said Alexander.

Now looking back, Jackson-Anderson did not take a second of those four quarters for granted.

“It was crazy because your whole life can be over so quick. I just thank God,” said Jackson-Anderson. “Be thankful for everything you got, don’t take nothing for granted.”

