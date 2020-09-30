Advertisement

Healthy Michigan Plan tops 800,000 enrollees for first time

By Jake Draugelis
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that the Healthy Michigan plan is now providing health care coverage to more than 800,000 low-income residents for the first time. There are now 800,794 people enrolled in the Healthy Michigan Plan, which is the state’s expanded Medicaid program.

“As Senate Democratic Leader, I was proud to work across the aisle with a Republican governor and legislature to expand health coverage for Michiganders through the Healthy Michigan plan,” Governor Whitmer said. “Now, with the Affordable Care Act under constant attack in the courts, it’s more important than ever that we protect Healthy Michigan and ensure care for families across the state. Repealing the law would put Michiganders' lives at risk and hurt our economy. I will continue working with everyone who wants to protect and expand health care for Michiganders.”

To combat COVID-19 Michigan leaders instituted policies aimed at helping families access affordable health care coverage, such as deciding to avoid terminating Healthy Michigan Plan coverage and freezing premiums for as long as the COVID-19 public health emergency exists. The state was also able to qualify for additional Medicaid funding from the federal government through the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

Healthy Michigan Plan coverage is available to Michigan residents ages 19-64 years old who have an income at or below 133 percent of the federal poverty level, which is $16,971 annually for a single person. To qualify residents must meet other eligibility requirements, such as not qualifying for other Medicaid programs. Expanded Medicaid plans are allowed under the federal Affordable Care Act if states decide to implement them.

According to 2017 research from the University of Michigan, the Healthy Michigan Plan more than doubled primary care usage, reduced enrollees' reliance on the emergency room by 58 percent, cut uncompensated care by nearly 50 percent, and added $2.3 billion to Michigan’s economy.

Michigan residents can apply for the Healthy Michigan Plan at www.michigan.gov/MIBridges or by calling the Michigan HealthCare Helpline at 855-789-5610.

For more information, visit www.michigan.gov/HealthyMiPlan.

