Advertisement

MDOT to motorists: Slow down in construction zones and protect workers

I-94 project Jackson underway (Source MDOT)
I-94 project Jackson underway (Source MDOT) (WILX)
By Mallory Pearson
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation is calling on drivers to be more aware of work zones after losing two employees in just one week.

While roads have been quieter than usual with many people working from home, MDOT says roads are actually becoming more dangerous.

“Anytime we have a roadworker fatality, it’s a tragedy. But to experience two fatalities in one week is just an extremely sobering feeling,” said MDOT Bay Region spokeswoman Jocelyn Hall.

On Sept. 21, 26-year-old Zachery Morisette was killed working along I-94 near St. Clair Shores in Macomb County. Just three days later, 40-year-old Jeremy Allen Zeitz of Gladwin was killed while working on Sherwood Highway over I-69 in Eaton County.

Two other road workers in Michigan were hit and injured on the job last week in addition to the deaths. Hall said the week was one of the hardest MDOT has ever experienced.

“I can’t think of a time when we have had such a high number of road worker injuries or fatalities in such a short amount of time,” she said. “While one road worker fatality should kind of strike a chord with the public and make them extra vigilant and aware of what they’re doing, that doesn’t always happen.”

MDOT again is urging the public to remember how critical it is to be in full control when behind the wheel.

“It does leave you questioning if people feel a little bit safer because traffic volumes are reduced overall, so they feel with a wide open roadway, it may be OK to drive in excess speeds or pay less attention,” Hall said. “But whatever is happening, it’s unacceptable. We need to all remember that we are the person that is most responsible for the vehicle that were operating.”

MDOT is preparing for the winter, when plows will be on the roads, and encourages drivers to leave extra space for trucks because they have reduced visibility and drive at slower speeds.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Saginaw County health officials urge trick-or-treaters to weigh risks in advance

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Is trick-or-treating really worth the risk this fall?

Crime

Police chief: 11-year-old’s shooting may be accidental after kids found gun

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Ann Pierret
Investigators now believe kids found a gun at their home in the 600 block of Crawford Street on Tuesday afternoon and were playing with it when the shooting happened.

State

Michigan gets $80 million to continue battling opioid epidemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
It will be used to support prevention, treatment, and harm reduction services.

State

Enbridge releases Great Lakes Tunnel Project construction animation video

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Placed below the lakebed, the proposed tunnel project would house a replacement segment of Line 5.

Latest News

News

Bill sent to Whitmer would lengthen bonds for dam repairs

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The legislation would extend, from 10 years to 40 years, the maximum maturity date of bonds issued to pay for lake-level control projects.

News

CMU seniors not happy about the university replacing 2021 spring break

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Brandon Green
CMU replaced 2021 spring break with “wellness days”

News

U of M-Flint economist: Lear Corp. hiring a sign economy is rebounding

Updated: 14 hours ago
The Lear Corp. plant in Flint sat vacant for a number of years. Come December 2018 when hiring began, a rebirth of manufacturing in the vehicle city also began -- one that is continuing to grow today, even in the midst of a pandemic.

News

Saginaw Basin Land Conservancy working to remedy illegal dumping

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Kevin Goff
Saginaw Basin Land Conservancy fighting illegal city dumping

News

Saginaw Basin Land Conservancy fights city blight

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
Saginaw illegal dumping

Coronavirus

Whitmer extends coronavirus State of Emergency through most of October

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an extension of the State of Emergency on Tuesday to last through Oct. 27. It had been slated to expire on Thursday night.