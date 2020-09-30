Advertisement

MHSAA to allow more fans at games

By Jake Draugelis
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Mich. (WILX) - A new order from Governor Gretchen Whitmer will allow for more fans at sporting events, and the MHSAA is going ahead with a new policy that will allow for bigger crowds.

The specifics of the new rules mean that if an indoor event is in a fixed indoor seating venue (gymnasium or pool), 20% of seating capacity is allowed for up to 500 spectators (25% in Regions 6 and 8). If the gymnasium seats 2,500 or more, it would be able to sell 500 spectator tickets. If the gymnasium seats less than 2,500, take 20% (or 25% in Regions 6 and 8) off the maximum capacity to determine the number of allowed spectators.

If an outdoor event is in a fixed outdoor seating venue (football or soccer stadium), 30% of seating capacity is allowed for up to 1,000 spectators. If a stadium seats 3,333 or more, owners would be able to sell 1,000 spectator tickets. If a stadium seats less than 3,333, take 30% of the maximum seating capacity to determine the number of allowed spectators.

If an outdoor event is not in a fixed outdoor seating venue (cross country, golf, soccer field with no permanent/fixed seating), a site must maintain no more than 30 spectators per 1,000 square feet of the facility, up to a maximum of 1,000 spectators.

The effective date of this new guidance under Executive Order 183 is Friday, October 9. Social distancing must still be followed at all times for everyone except athletes involved in active participation during the contest. There is no change to the face covering requirements under EO 153 (for all non-athletes) and EO 180 (for all athletes).

