Advertisement

Michigan coronavirus cases increase by 1,000+ for second time in September

Genesee County saw a daily increase above 50 cases for third time in six days
Michigan coronavirus
Michigan coronavirus(WLUC/MGN)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Newly confirmed coronavirus cases in Michigan increased by more than 1,000 on Wednesday for just the second time in September and the third time in six weeks.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,054 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday for a total of 124,687. That is the highest daily increase in Michigan since 1,313 new cases were reported on Sept. 11.

Eleven more deaths were attributed to coronavirus on Wednesday for a statewide total of 6,762.

State health officials reported 22,219 more cases of coronavirus and 288 deaths attributed to the illness in the month of September.

Genesee County reported its third day with more than 50 newly confirmed coronavirus cases out of the past six. Since Sept. 25, the county has reported the most new coronavirus cases in a week since April, when the pandemic reached its peak in Mid-Michigan.

However, the Genesee County Health Department confirmed only two coronavirus deaths in September with the last coming on Sept. 9.

Coronavirus testing remained below 30,000 in Michigan on Tuesday. The percentage of positive tests decreased slightly on Tuesday to 3.22%.

The number of people in Michigan hospitalized with a confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses increased again Wednesday by 24 to 674. The number of coronavirus patients on ventilators decreased by one to 59 while the number of coronavirus patients in intensive care increased by 17 to 152.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Tuesday:

  • Genesee, 3,918 cases and 281 deaths, which is an increase of 74 cases.
  • Saginaw, 2,798 cases, 136 deaths and 1,770 patients recovered, which is an increase of 13 cases, one death and one recovery.
  • Arenac, 65 cases, three deaths and 34 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.
  • Bay, 932 cases, 51 deaths and 756 patients recovered, which is an increase of six cases and one recovery.
  • Clare, 104 cases, four deaths and 77 recoveries, which is no change.
  • Gladwin, 95 cases, two deaths and 63 recoveries, which is an increase of five cases.
  • Gratiot, 255 cases and 15 deaths, which is an increase of two cases.
  • Huron, 188 cases, five deaths and 148 recoveries, which is no change.
  • Iosco, 188 cases, 12 deaths and 116 recoveries, which is an increase of five cases, one death and nine recoveries.
  • Isabella, 642 cases, 14 deaths and 134 recoveries, which is an increase of nine cases.
  • Lapeer, 534 cases, 35 deaths and 406 recoveries, which is an increase of five cases.
  • Midland, 525 cases, 11 deaths and 444 recoveries, which is an increase of eight cases.
  • Ogemaw, 52 cases, five deaths and 40 recoveries, which is an increase of three recoveries.
  • Oscoda, 24 cases, one death and 21 recoveries, which is no change.
  • Roscommon, 83 cases, four deaths and 50 recoveries, which is no change.
  • Sanilac, 144 cases and six deaths, which is an increase of two cases.
  • Shiawassee, 493 cases, 31 deaths and 411 recoveries, which is an increase of four cases and 11 recoveries.
  • Tuscola, 449 cases, 31 deaths and 325 recoveries, which is no change.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Saginaw County health officials urge trick-or-treaters to weigh risks in advance

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Is trick-or-treating really worth the risk this fall?

Coronavirus

Study: Neanderthal genes are a liability for COVID patients

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A study by European scientists published Wednesday by the journal Nature identifies a cluster of genes that are linked to a higher risk of hospitalization and respiratory failure in patients who are infected with the new coronavirus.

National

Timothy Ray Brown, 1st person cured of HIV, dies of cancer

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Brown died Tuesday at his home in Palm Springs, California, according to a social media post by his partner, Tim Hoeffgen.

Health

Acid reflux drugs and memory problems

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Christina Burkhart
Cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy may sometimes experience acid reflux, a burning sensation that starts in the stomach, and moves up into the chest and esophagus. Now, a new study suggests that medicine taken to relieve acid reflux could cause other side effects.

Latest News

National

Cold weather means new challenges for struggling restaurants

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
As temperatures start to slide in many parts of the country, restaurants will have to coax patrons to come back inside, and it’s anyone’s guess how many actually will.

National

Between COVID and wildfires, Calif. wineries suffer huge economic hit

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
The Glass Fire in Napa County is having a profound impact on local wineries and those who depend on the visitors they attract.

Coronavirus

Disney to lay off 28,000 at its parks in California, Florida

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Squeezed by limits on attendance at its theme parks and other restrictions due to the pandemic, The Walt Disney Co. said Tuesday it planned to lay off 28,000 workers in its parks division in California and Florida.

National

COVID: Surges, stimulus and safety

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
Coronavirus cases are surging in nearly half of states and amongst college-aged people as one airport becomes the first in the nation to offer up tests to all passengers.

National

Trump on SCOTUS nomination

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
Trump on SCOTUS: We won the election and therefore we have the right to choose her.

National Politics

Biden, Trump debate on COVID-19

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
Biden to Trump: Get out of your bunker, fix COVID