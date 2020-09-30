Michigan coronavirus cases increase by 1,000+ for second time in September

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Newly confirmed coronavirus cases in Michigan increased by more than 1,000 on Wednesday for just the second time in September and the third time in six weeks.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,054 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday for a total of 124,687. That is the highest daily increase in Michigan since 1,313 new cases were reported on Sept. 11.

Eleven more deaths were attributed to coronavirus on Wednesday for a statewide total of 6,762.

State health officials reported 22,219 more cases of coronavirus and 288 deaths attributed to the illness in the month of September.

Genesee County reported its third day with more than 50 newly confirmed coronavirus cases out of the past six. Since Sept. 25, the county has reported the most new coronavirus cases in a week since April, when the pandemic reached its peak in Mid-Michigan.

However, the Genesee County Health Department confirmed only two coronavirus deaths in September with the last coming on Sept. 9.

Coronavirus testing remained below 30,000 in Michigan on Tuesday. The percentage of positive tests decreased slightly on Tuesday to 3.22%.

The number of people in Michigan hospitalized with a confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses increased again Wednesday by 24 to 674. The number of coronavirus patients on ventilators decreased by one to 59 while the number of coronavirus patients in intensive care increased by 17 to 152.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Tuesday:

Genesee, 3,918 cases and 281 deaths, which is an increase of 74 cases.

Saginaw, 2,798 cases, 136 deaths and 1,770 patients recovered, which is an increase of 13 cases, one death and one recovery.

Arenac, 65 cases, three deaths and 34 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Bay, 932 cases, 51 deaths and 756 patients recovered, which is an increase of six cases and one recovery.

Clare, 104 cases, four deaths and 77 recoveries, which is no change.

Gladwin, 95 cases, two deaths and 63 recoveries, which is an increase of five cases.

Gratiot, 255 cases and 15 deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

Huron, 188 cases, five deaths and 148 recoveries, which is no change.

Iosco, 188 cases, 12 deaths and 116 recoveries, which is an increase of five cases, one death and nine recoveries.

Isabella, 642 cases, 14 deaths and 134 recoveries, which is an increase of nine cases.

Lapeer, 534 cases, 35 deaths and 406 recoveries, which is an increase of five cases.

Midland, 525 cases, 11 deaths and 444 recoveries, which is an increase of eight cases.

Ogemaw, 52 cases, five deaths and 40 recoveries, which is an increase of three recoveries.

Oscoda, 24 cases, one death and 21 recoveries, which is no change.

Roscommon, 83 cases, four deaths and 50 recoveries, which is no change.

Sanilac, 144 cases and six deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

Shiawassee, 493 cases, 31 deaths and 411 recoveries, which is an increase of four cases and 11 recoveries.

Tuscola, 449 cases, 31 deaths and 325 recoveries, which is no change.

